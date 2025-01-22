DOMOTEX Middle East 2025: Elevating Flooring to New Heights

In a bid to continue its legacy of excellence, DOMOTEX Middle East will stage its 2025 edition at the Dubai World Trade Centre from April 22 to 24. The event promises an expanded display of groundbreaking flooring innovations and timeless designs.

This edition builds on the strong foundation of its predecessor, which successfully attracted industry leaders such as CEOs, architects, designers, and product developers. The previous event was lauded for its cutting-edge technologies and networking opportunities, leaving attendees thoroughly impressed.

According to Sonia Wedell-Castellano, Global Director of DOMOTEX at Deutsche Messe AG, the 2024 edition highlighted Dubai's significance as a global trade hub. For 2025, the event will focus on handmade carpets, bespoke products, and sector-specific innovations, particularly for retail and hospitality. The goal is to redefine flooring innovation and foster meaningful industry collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)