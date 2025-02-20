IDEX 2025: AI Innovations Revolutionizing Warfare

The International Defence Exhibition 2025 unveiled transformative AI-driven technologies that are revolutionizing modern warfare. Defense companies presented cutting-edge systems aimed at boosting targeting precision and communication prowess, equipping armed forces with smarter, adaptive tools in facing contemporary challenges. A highlight was the LRAD, a next-generation long-range audible device, introduced by Peter Ayre, Vice President of Business Development for EMEA at Genasys. This device transmits voice commands over 5,000 meters, proving invaluable for communication with those lacking traditional radio or mobile access, thus pivotal in military operations.

At the heart of LRAD is AI technology, meticulously analyzing environmental data to enhance sound transmission and target identification. The incorporation of machine learning allows the system to respond adaptively to operational variables, ensuring optimal audio clarity. Extensively used in naval operations, LRAD is mounted on warships and integrates with Ethernet networks for remote operability and smart connectivity. Meanwhile, Asad Kamal, CEO of Global Industrial Defence Solutions (GIDS), showcased pioneering long-range defense solutions, including air-launched cruise missiles covering 290-kilometre ranges and a Multiple Launch Rocket System offering 140-kilometre ranges with precise targeting capabilities.

GIDS is also pioneering naval cruise missiles utilizing AI for precise maritime targeting through advanced topographic mapping. Additionally, the Shahpar-III drone was spotlighted, employing AI for superior targeting and combat data analysis, capable of reaching altitudes of 35,000 feet with a 500-kilogram payload capacity, including up to eight weapons. In the realm of loitering munitions, AI-enhanced drones adeptly identify and trail mobile targets like soldiers and armored vehicles, leveraging real-time data processing. Equipped with advanced optics, these drones can differentiate friend from foe, detect threats, and perform high-precision strikes, minimizing collateral damage.

Richard Hecht, Marketing Director at CONTROP Precision Technologies Ltd, emphasized the company's development of electro-optical precision motion control systems for surveillance and defense missions. These AI-enabled systems provide high-resolution imagery across various lighting conditions and can accurately track and identify objects—be it personnel, vehicles, or aircraft—even amidst severe weather. By integrating AI analytics, they enhance target tracking and deliver improved situational awareness, significantly aiding military strategies.

