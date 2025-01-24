Left Menu

Israeli FM Condemns ICC's Unprecedented Actions Amid Ceasefire Talks with Hamas

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar criticizes the International Criminal Court over warrants against Israeli leaders. During talks with Hungary, discussions highlighted the hostage situation in Gaza, negotiations with Hamas, and regional concerns. Hungary's support in the release of an Israeli-Hungarian citizen was acknowledged and regional ceasefire developments reviewed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:43 IST
Israeli FM Condemns ICC's Unprecedented Actions Amid Ceasefire Talks with Hamas
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szerto (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

During a press conference in Budapest, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar lashed out at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for what he described as a politically motivated and unprecedented action against Israel. The criticism followed the ICC's issuance of arrest warrants for top Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Saar's meeting with Hungarian counterpart Peter Szerto also delved into the ongoing hostage crisis in Gaza, where Israeli-Hungarian citizen Omri Miran remains held by Hamas. The two nations have been working closely to ensure Miran's release, which is anticipated as part of the second phase of a fragile ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Meanwhile, the staggered hostage release plan has sparked controversy, with critics arguing that it compromises Israel's tactical advantage. Further discussions between Saar and Szerto included updates on ceasefire negotiations involving Syria and Lebanon and the potential designation of the Houthis as a terrorist group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025