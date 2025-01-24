Israeli FM Condemns ICC's Unprecedented Actions Amid Ceasefire Talks with Hamas
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar criticizes the International Criminal Court over warrants against Israeli leaders. During talks with Hungary, discussions highlighted the hostage situation in Gaza, negotiations with Hamas, and regional concerns. Hungary's support in the release of an Israeli-Hungarian citizen was acknowledged and regional ceasefire developments reviewed.
During a press conference in Budapest, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar lashed out at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for what he described as a politically motivated and unprecedented action against Israel. The criticism followed the ICC's issuance of arrest warrants for top Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Saar's meeting with Hungarian counterpart Peter Szerto also delved into the ongoing hostage crisis in Gaza, where Israeli-Hungarian citizen Omri Miran remains held by Hamas. The two nations have been working closely to ensure Miran's release, which is anticipated as part of the second phase of a fragile ceasefire agreement with Hamas.
Meanwhile, the staggered hostage release plan has sparked controversy, with critics arguing that it compromises Israel's tactical advantage. Further discussions between Saar and Szerto included updates on ceasefire negotiations involving Syria and Lebanon and the potential designation of the Houthis as a terrorist group.
