Imran Khan's PTI Halts Dialogues Over Judicial Commission Delays

Imran Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has instructed his party to halt ongoing negotiations with the government, citing delays in setting up judicial commissions to investigate pivotal political events, as reported by Dawn. PTI representative Barrister Gohar Ali Khan conveyed Imran Khan's displeasure over the government's unfulfilled promises.

The PTI and the government had engaged in dialogues aimed at easing political tensions, holding multiple rounds of talks. The PTI had presented its demands for judicial commissions to review events from May 9 and November 26, but government assurances have reportedly not been met, prompting the PTI's frustration. Following a meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Gohar stated, "The PTI founder has decided to call off talks due to the government's failure to form the judicial commissions." He added that the government had agreed to establish these commissions within a week, but the commitment was not upheld.

Emphasizing the desire for dialogues to continue, Gohar remarked that negotiations could only proceed if a three-judge commission was formed, reiterating PTI's adherence to lawful and constitutional avenues. "Under Imran's guidance, we intend to collaborate with other opposition parties," Gohar mentioned. Meanwhile, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui counseled the PTI to remain engaged in talks for political steadiness. He expressed puzzlement at PTI's decision to end negotiations, citing the coalition's efforts to meet PTI's demands nearly at consensus and encouraged reconsideration. "They should reassess if they can form opinions beyond their leader's," Siddiqui suggested.

