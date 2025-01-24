Left Menu

Imran Khan's PTI Halts Dialogues Over Judicial Commission Delays

Pakistan's political climate sees increased strife as PTI chairman Imran Khan orders a halt to talks with the government. The bone of contention is the delay in forming judicial commissions to probe significant political incidents. Calls for continued dialogue remain amid growing opposition-government tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:46 IST
Imran Khan's PTI Halts Dialogues Over Judicial Commission Delays
PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan (Photo: X/ @BarristerGohar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Imran Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has instructed his party to halt ongoing negotiations with the government, citing delays in setting up judicial commissions to investigate pivotal political events, as reported by Dawn. PTI representative Barrister Gohar Ali Khan conveyed Imran Khan's displeasure over the government's unfulfilled promises.

The PTI and the government had engaged in dialogues aimed at easing political tensions, holding multiple rounds of talks. The PTI had presented its demands for judicial commissions to review events from May 9 and November 26, but government assurances have reportedly not been met, prompting the PTI's frustration. Following a meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Gohar stated, "The PTI founder has decided to call off talks due to the government's failure to form the judicial commissions." He added that the government had agreed to establish these commissions within a week, but the commitment was not upheld.

Emphasizing the desire for dialogues to continue, Gohar remarked that negotiations could only proceed if a three-judge commission was formed, reiterating PTI's adherence to lawful and constitutional avenues. "Under Imran's guidance, we intend to collaborate with other opposition parties," Gohar mentioned. Meanwhile, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui counseled the PTI to remain engaged in talks for political steadiness. He expressed puzzlement at PTI's decision to end negotiations, citing the coalition's efforts to meet PTI's demands nearly at consensus and encouraged reconsideration. "They should reassess if they can form opinions beyond their leader's," Siddiqui suggested.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025