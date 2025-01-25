US Senate confirms Pete Hegseth as Defence Secretary after narrow vote

The US Senate has narrowly confirmed Pete Hegseth as the next secretary of defence, following a 51-50 vote, CNN reported. Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote after several Republican senators, including former GOP Leader Mitch McConnell and Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, joined Democrats in opposing Hegseth's nomination.

This marks only the second time in US history that a vice president has cast a tie-breaking vote to confirm a Cabinet nominee. Hegseth's confirmation was contentious, plagued by serious allegations including sexual assault, alcohol abuse, and financial mismanagement of veterans' charities, all of which he has denied. Despite these allegations and his lack of military experience, President Donald Trump and his administration strongly backed Hegseth, portraying him as a capable leader who would bring much-needed change to the Department of Defence.

Hegseth's confirmation is seen as a significant victory for the Trump administration, which has had to deal with significant opposition on this front, reported CNN. In the Senate, the vote was deeply divided, with Republican Senators Murkowski and Collins joining Democrats in voting against Hegseth's confirmation. Murkowski later remarked that Hegseth "lacks that strength of character" necessary to lead the Department of Defence.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also strongly opposed the nomination, calling Hegseth "one of the most erratic, unqualified and unfit Cabinet nominees we have ever seen in modern times." Schumer warned that Hegseth's confirmation would undermine the credibility of the Republican majority. Despite the opposition, Republican senators such as Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina ultimately voted in favor of Hegseth, and the tie-breaking vote by Vice President Vance ensured his confirmation. Hegseth, who was present in the Senate during the vote, had been actively engaging with senators ahead of the decision. His nomination had prompted considerable debate, particularly in light of his controversial statements and background.

One of the primary points of contention was Hegseth's vision for the Department of Defence. He has pledged to overhaul the department and eliminate what he sees as "woke" policies while working to streamline its bureaucratic structures. Hegseth has also expressed a desire to restore what he refers to as a "warrior culture" within the Pentagon, CNN reported. McConnell, in his statement against Hegseth, emphasised that "the restoration of 'warrior culture' will not come from trading one set of culture warriors for another," signaling his opposition to what he saw as political maneuvering in the military.

Despite McConnell's opposition, the Trump administration remained firm in its support for Hegseth. The confirmation battle illustrates the ongoing tensions within the Republican Party over how best to approach military leadership and national defence priorities. (ANI)

