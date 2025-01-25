Left Menu

Taiwan CIB Cracks International Fraud Ring Targeting Japanese Residents

Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau recently dismantled a Taichung-based fraud ring targeting Japanese residents. The fraudsters posed as Chinese officials demanding fines. Four people, including the ring leader, were arrested. Equipment used in the scheme was seized, and investigations continue for cross-border links.

Updated: 25-01-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:08 IST
Representative Image (Photo: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) has taken down a sophisticated fraud ring operating out of Taichung, which targeted victims primarily in Japan, as reported by Taiwan News. The perpetrators posed as Chinese security officials, exploiting Taiwanese and Chinese nationals living or traveling in Japan.

The investigation began after the CIB received intelligence reports concerning fraudulent activities. The suspects impersonated Chinese customs or security personnel, coercing victims into paying fines under the pretense of discovering contraband in shipments. The mid-December operation led to the arrest of four individuals, including the 32-year-old alleged ringleader, Tseng. His accomplices Ji, Chang, and Hong were part of a network impersonating officials to extort payments from victims in Japan.

In the course of the crackdown, the CIB recovered mobile devices and other tools from three different locations, along with a police uniform mimicking those used by China's Ministry of Public Security officers. This deceit involved fabricating stories about contraband in postal shipments between Japan and China, pressuring victims to remit fines to avert legal consequences. Some victims grew suspicious when funds were funneled into Taiwanese rather than Chinese accounts, prompting contact with local authorities.

The arrested individuals remain in custody as the case progresses to the Taichung District Prosecutors Office, according to Taiwan News. The CIB remains vigilant, pursuing additional cross-border connections affiliated with this fraudulent ring. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

