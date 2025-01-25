India and Indonesia Forge Stronger Ties for Regional Cooperation
Prime Minister Modi emphasizes Indonesia as a key partner in ASEAN and Indo-Pacific, highlighting strengthened cooperation in defense, technology, and trade. During President Subianto's visit, both leaders underscored mutual commitments to peace, security, and cultural exchange, while welcoming Indonesia's integration into global platforms like BRICS.
In a significant diplomatic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized Indonesia's key role as a partner for India in ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific region. During discussions with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, PM Modi reiterated the countries' shared commitment to ensuring peace, security, and rule-based order in these strategic areas.
Highlighting Indonesia's recent membership in BRICS, PM Modi celebrated the longstanding partnership between the two nations, underscoring collaborations in global platforms like G20, ASEAN, and the Indian Ocean Rim Association. He announced that disaster management authorities from both countries would engage in joint exercises to bolster bilateral cooperation.
The meeting also focused on advancing mutual cooperation in defense manufacturing, maritime security, and emerging technologies like FinTech and Artificial Intelligence. PM Modi applauded the growing bilateral trade, which surpassed USD 30 billion last year, and proposed further diversifying market access. The upcoming ASEAN-India Year of Tourism 2025 aims to foster cultural exchange and boost tourism between the countries.
