Deadly Car Bomb Explosion Targets Passenger Bus on Khuzdar Highway

In a tragic incident on the Khuzdar-Shahdadkot highway, a car bomb explosion near a passenger bus resulted in two fatalities and seven injuries. Authorities have launched an investigation into the attack that left the bus damaged and the car completely destroyed, with two individuals in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a devastating attack on the Khuzdar-Shahdadkot highway, a car bomb explosion near a passenger bus claimed two lives and injured seven others, as reported by Dawn. The explosion occurred in the Khori area while the bus was en route from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi, according to Levies officials.

Kalat Division Commissioner Naeem Bazai confirmed the fatalities, noting an investigation is ongoing to determine the blast's specifics. Khuzdar Assistant Commissioner Hafizullah Kakar detailed the incidents, stating one passenger died instantly, while the bus driver and cleaner were among the injured. The driver later succumbed to injuries at Khuzdar's trauma center.

Levies and security personnel, alongside the bomb disposal squad, quickly responded, transporting victims to medical facilities. The deceased have been identified as Shiraz and Sanaullah, with two of the injured in critical condition. A senior official surmised that the passenger bus was the likely target of this attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

