UAE Declares 2025 as 'Year of Community' to Foster Unity and Empowerment

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has declared 2025 as the Year of Community, under the slogan 'Hand in Hand'. This initiative aims to unite and empower the community, strengthen cultural heritage, foster innovation and contribute to society, overseen by Sheikh Mansour and Sheikha Mariam.

The United Arab Emirates sends a resounding message of unity as President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan designates 2025 as the 'Year of Community' under the evocative slogan 'Hand in Hand'. This initiative underscores the leadership's commitment to integrating residents and citizens in a cohesive social fabric, resonating with the bedrock of shared values.

The ambitious program seeks to bolster familial and community connections by nurturing UAE's rich cultural heritage and promoting a shared sense of belonging across generations. It calls on all residents to join in services that promote shared responsibilities, urging everyone to engage in community service and transformative projects to drive collective progress.

To ensure the initiative's impact, the oversight will be shouldered by prominent figures such as Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikha Mariam Bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. As part of this strategic vision, the Year of Community will unveil numerous events and projects designed to enhance societal bonds and uphold the nation's core Emirati values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

