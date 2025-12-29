Left Menu

Tech Tumbles Ahead of Year's End: Markets on Alert

Wall Street's indices were poised for a lower start to the year's final week as tech stocks lost ground. Despite record highs previously, anticipation of a 'Santa Claus rally' remains. Investors focus on Fed meeting minutes amid thin trading volumes. Precious metals dipped after prior peaks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:16 IST
Tech Tumbles Ahead of Year's End: Markets on Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's primary indices were set to open the last week of the year on a bearish note Monday, with leading tech stocks relinquishing gains from last week's highs that propelled the S&P 500 to unprecedented levels. The index lingered just 1% below the 7,000-point mark, while the Dow set a record closing high.

The Dow and S&P 500 were on track for their eighth consecutive monthly gains, buoyed by solid performance in tech stocks following positive projections from Micron Technology. Despite lofty valuations and volatility concerns, optimism surrounding AI, interest rate cuts, and a robust economy preserved the bull market initiated in October 2022. All three indices anticipate a third straight yearly increase.

Tech and AI stocks dipped in premarket trading; Nvidia and Oracle both dropped over 1%, with Tesla down 1.1% following a record high. At 08:00 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis fell 55 points, S&P 500 E-minis dropped 20 points, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis lost 121 points. Precious metals, such as silver and gold, declined after reaching record prices last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Minister Defends MP Amid Language Criticism Over Karnataka Protest

Kerala Minister Defends MP Amid Language Criticism Over Karnataka Protest

 India
2
Unstoppable Surge: Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Market Volatility

Unstoppable Surge: Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Market Volatility

 India
3
Suicide Attack Thwarted: Karachi's Close Call

Suicide Attack Thwarted: Karachi's Close Call

 Pakistan
4
Tragedy Strikes: Security Guard Ends Lives in Family Dispute

Tragedy Strikes: Security Guard Ends Lives in Family Dispute

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025