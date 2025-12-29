Left Menu

Rohtak Royals Secure Strong Squad for Inaugural Kabaddi Champions League

Rohtak Royals have announced their squad for the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League, signing top all-rounder Sandeep Narwal and several key players. The team, led by Surender Nada, focuses on a blend of experienced and young talent, aiming for a balanced and competitive lineup in the new season.

Rohtak | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:11 IST
  Country:
  India

The Rohtak Royals made headlines on Monday by announcing the signing of Sandeep Narwal, one of India's top all-rounders, for the upcoming inaugural Kabaddi Champions League (KCL).

Guided by head coach Surender Nada and franchise owner Gajendra Sharma, the Royals prepared a 16-member team, merging seasoned veterans with promising young talent. Strategically focusing on balance, the team aims to excel in the league.

The player auctions highlighted the acquisition of Vijay Malik at Rs 9.4 lakh, making him the franchise's costliest player. Other notable signings include Rakesh Singroha, Ankit Rana, Sandeep Deswal, Aaryan, and Sandeep Narwal, all aligning with the team's strategy for achieving a perfect mix of experience and youth.

