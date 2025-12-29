CISF Trains Special Security Force for Namo Bharat Rail Corridors

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has launched a specialized training program for a group of 40 Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (SSF) personnel.

This initiative aims to enhance security measures for the Namo Bharat semi-high-speed rail corridor, officials announced on Monday.

The training will equip SSF staff with skills in operating X-ray baggage security systems and managing other rail network security protocols.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) supervises the rail operations while the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) security unit conducts the six-day training.

The CISF plans to extend this training to 200 additional personnel shortly. The Namo Bharat corridor represents India's inaugural venture into high-speed regional rail connectivity, linking major urban hubs like Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut.

A spokesperson expressed that "Through such initiatives, CISF reaffirms its commitment to safeguarding India's expanding urban transport ecosystem and supporting the nation's journey towards secure, resilient, and globally benchmarked public infrastructure."

The CISF, a 2.70 lakh-strong force under the Union home ministry, protects critical infrastructure sectors including over 70 airports, nuclear facilities, and the Delhi Metro network.

