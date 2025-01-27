Bank of Israel Governor Engages Global Economists in Davos

Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron has returned to Israel after his recent participation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. During his time at the Forum, Yaron engaged with a spectrum of leading economists and financial leaders from across the globe.

In the course of the event, Yaron held conversations with central bank governors, senior investment bank officials, and pivotal figures in the international payments industry. These interactions are crucial as they provide a platform for sharing insights and discussing prevailing economic challenges and trends.

The Governor also contributed to international discourse on economic issues through interviews with prominent media outlets, Bloomberg and CNBC. These engagements underscored Israel's position in global economic discussions and highlighted the Governor's role in navigating Israel's economic strategies on an international stage.

