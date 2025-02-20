Central Bank's Position on Sanctions and Reserves

Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina announced on Thursday that the central bank is not engaged in discussions regarding the lifting of sanctions on the country or the unfreezing of Russia's foreign reserves.

This statement underscores the bank's position amidst ongoing economic challenges. It indicates a delineation between the bank's operations and the geopolitical negotiations affecting the country's financial landscape.

Nabiullina's remarks may influence perceptions of Russia's economic strategy and its approach to navigating international sanctions, potentially impacting future diplomatic and financial decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)