On Thursday, Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina stated that the bank has not partaken in any negotiations concerning the lifting of sanctions or unfrozen Russian foreign currency reserves.

Responding to inquiries about potential discussions linked to a peace deal, Nabiullina affirmed, "The central bank does not participate in such negotiations, I am not aware of this." At the start of 2022, Russia had substantial foreign holdings, including $207 billion in euro, $67 billion in U.S. dollars, and $37 billion in British pounds.

In a separate move, June last year witnessed the Group of Seven and the EU express intent to utilize interest accrued from Russia's frozen assets to support a $50 billion loan aimed at aiding Ukraine. Russia has threatened to pursue legal actions in response.

