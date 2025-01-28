Left Menu

China Prepares for Trump 2.0: Navigating a New Foreign Landscape

Donald Trump's second term in office has global leaders, especially China, adjusting strategies to manage potential disruptions. While Beijing is more prepared than in 2017, it faces internal economic challenges and a need to maintain international alliances, all while managing its complex relationship with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:39 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, 2025, for his second presidency has stirred global anticipation, with countries bracing for potential shifts in international relations. Among the keen observers is China, where leaders are contemplating various strategies. Yue Jie from Chatham House noted a spectrum of views ranging from pessimistic to optimistic about future US-China relations.

Ryan Hass of the Brookings Institution stated that China appears more prepared this time, highlighting a constructive call between Xi Jinping and Trump and significant gestures like Vice President Han Zheng's attendance at the inauguration. China's focus is on forming stronger relations with other global players while managing ties with the U.S.

Amidst their strategic adjustments, China faces significant internal challenges, such as invigorating domestic consumption and supporting local governments. Trade tensions loom as a primary concern, with Beijing's tactics evolving due to economic constraints. Externally, efforts are concentrated on showcasing resilience and seeking diplomatic openings in regions like Ukraine.

