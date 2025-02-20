Left Menu

Anticipating Xi Jinping's Visit to the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he expects Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the United States soon, though no timeline was provided. Trump's comments were made during a discussion with reporters aboard Air Force One.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 08:10 IST
Signaling a significant diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed expectations that Chinese President Xi Jinping would visit the United States. The announcement, which lacked a specific timeline, was made in an informal briefing with reporters aboard Air Force One.

Trump's remarks come amidst ongoing discussions and negotiations between the two nations. The anticipated visit could mark a pivotal moment in U.S.-China relations, offering a platform for dialogue on pressing global issues.

Details of the prospective visit remain undisclosed, but the engagement is poised to be a focal point in future diplomatic exchanges between the world's two largest economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

