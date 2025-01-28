Escalating Tensions: India Protests Sri Lankan Navy's Action Against Fishermen
India has issued a strong protest following the Sri Lankan Navy's firing incident during the capture of 13 Indian fishermen near Delft Island. The Ministry of External Affairs summoned the Sri Lankan envoy and underscored the need for humane treatment of fishermen. Injured individuals are receiving medical care in Jaffna.
In a significant diplomatic development, India has lodged a vehement protest with Sri Lanka concerning a recent incident involving the Sri Lankan Navy's actions against Indian fishermen. The protest follows the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen near Delft Island, during which shots were reportedly fired by the Sri Lankan Navy.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) swiftly summoned Sri Lanka's Acting High Commissioner to New Delhi, expressing strong displeasure over the incident. 'The use of force is unacceptable under any circumstances,' stated the MEA, emphasizing the need for humane and humanitarian treatment of fishermen.
This incident is the latest in a series of confrontations over disputed fishing rights in the Palk Strait, a recurring issue that has prompted diplomatic exchanges between the two nations. Previous instances of detentions and releases underscore the ongoing tensions between India and Sri Lanka on this matter.
