Sri Lankan Navy Cracks Down on Indian Fishermen

In a significant maritime operation, Sri Lankan authorities arrested 32 Indian fishermen on Sunday, accusing them of trespassing into the nation's territorial waters. The operation also saw the seizure of five Indian fishing boats, according to a statement from the Sri Lankan Navy.

The incident took place during a special operation in the waters north of Mannar, highlighting the Sri Lankan Navy's ongoing efforts to mitigate illegal fishing activities that affect the livelihoods of local fishermen. The navy has been maintaining regular patrols to enforce this mandate and safeguard its marine resources.

The arrested fishermen and their boats were taken to the Talaimannar Pier, where they will be transferred to the Fisheries Inspector of Mannar for further legal proceedings. This year alone, Sri Lankan authorities have detained 131 Indian fishermen and seized 18 boats for similar infractions, underscoring the ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)