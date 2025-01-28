Left Menu

Germany Shines as Focal Theme Country at 48th Kolkata Book Fair

Germany, as the partner country for the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair, celebrates literary and cultural exchanges with India. Highlights include Germany's sustainability focus and 'Shelf Life' pavilion by Anupama Kundoo, showcasing cultural ties. The event runs from January 28 to February 9, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:16 IST
Germany Shines as Focal Theme Country at 48th Kolkata Book Fair
German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann on Tuesday highlighted Germany's pride in being the partner country at the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair. Ackermann called the event a major festival of books and a fabulous occasion, underscoring the cultural ties between Germany and India.

The fair, running from January 28 to February 9, 2025, features Germany as the focus country for the first time, spotlighting its literary achievements, cultural diversity, and collaborations with India and South Asia. Notable attendees included West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and key German dignitaries, who emphasized the importance of cultural exchange.

Germany's participation underscores a commitment to sustainability and diversity, showcasing eco-conscious and inclusive literary practices. Visitors can explore a theme pavilion titled 'Shelf Life,' designed by Anupama Kundoo, highlighting the role of books in civilisation and the sustainable practices interwoven with German cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025