Germany Shines as Focal Theme Country at 48th Kolkata Book Fair

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann on Tuesday highlighted Germany's pride in being the partner country at the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair. Ackermann called the event a major festival of books and a fabulous occasion, underscoring the cultural ties between Germany and India.

The fair, running from January 28 to February 9, 2025, features Germany as the focus country for the first time, spotlighting its literary achievements, cultural diversity, and collaborations with India and South Asia. Notable attendees included West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and key German dignitaries, who emphasized the importance of cultural exchange.

Germany's participation underscores a commitment to sustainability and diversity, showcasing eco-conscious and inclusive literary practices. Visitors can explore a theme pavilion titled 'Shelf Life,' designed by Anupama Kundoo, highlighting the role of books in civilisation and the sustainable practices interwoven with German cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)