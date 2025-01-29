Nepali Devotees Embark on Pious 'Pardes Yatra' for Swosthani Brata

Nepali Hindu devotees engaged in the rigorous observance of 'Swosthani Brata' commenced their 'Pardes Yatra' pilgrimage at Pashupati on Wednesday. A significant number of Hindu women participated in ritualistic bathing and worship, seated on hay strewn along the banks of the holy Bagmati River that runs through the Pashupati Area.

The air resonated with the chants of "Madhav Narayan" along with "Swosthani Mai ki Jai" and "Jai Sambhoo," as masses joined the rituals since the early hours. The fasting devotees traversed approximately 13.5 kilometers on foot to reach the Pashupatinath Temple, marking the start of their initial 'Pardes Yatra', which is part of the month-long stringent fasting ritual of Swosthani Brata.

"Devotees visit Pashupatinath, Shesh Narayan, Dakshinkali, Panauti, and Changu Narayan across the month. This tradition, rooted in ancient practices, requires followers to journey to these sites," remarked Bikash Man Singh, Chairman of the Madhav Narayan Brata Managing Committee. As per custom, women observing the Swosthani Brata travel in groups to Narayan and Shiva temples both within Kathmandu and in nearby districts.

Adhering to time-honored traditions, devotees on the 15th day of fasting journey from Salinadi to Pashupatinath barefoot. The itinerary includes Bajrayogini, Pashupatinath, and Shesha Narayan in Pharping, concluding at Panauti and Changunarayan, where rituals are performed. Throughout the ensuing month, fasting devotees abstain from eating food cooked by others, eliminating salt and spices from the diet. Their nutrition consists of rice, beaten rice, sugar, ghee, sugar candy, molasses, spinach from Patan, and peas deemed sacred.

The annual Swosthani Brata Katha ritual begins on the full moon day of Poush, initiating the recitation of religious stories. This scripture, central to Hindu secondary literature, primarily recounts tales of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati as found in Skandha Purana. The text also contains guidelines for observing the month-long fast, a tradition upheld over generations.

Throughout the month, Goddess Swosthani is venerated with fasting participants, alongside those who fast, engaging in daily recitations of Swosthani Devi narratives, as well as stories of Lord Shiva and other deities. Devotees read one chapter a day from the 31-chapter religious text, which comprises stories about the creation, Hindu gods, and demons.

The scripture includes a section detailing the inception of the fast and its association with prosperity and happiness. It references Salinadi as a pivotal site for fasting rituals. Recitals throughout the month recount how Goddess Parbati's prayers to Goddess Swosthani led her to become Lord Shiva's wife. Unmarried women fast with hopes of securing a suitable partner, while married women pray for the welfare of their families.

Should a devotee experience illness or injury during the fasting period, they are discouraged from seeking medical treatment, relying instead on natural recovery. Even in cases of injury, the use of ointments or medicine is prohibited, emphasizing the austerity of this challenging fast. However, devotees believe this strict penance fulfills their desires and wishes. The month-long observance culminates in the immersion of offerings into the river. (ANI)

