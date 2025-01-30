Left Menu

UAE Reinforces Commitment to Eliminating Racial Discrimination with New Reports

The UAE has submitted its 22nd and 23rd reports to the International Committee on Racial Discrimination, detailing its commitment to combat discrimination and enhance human rights. The reports highlight legal frameworks and policies aimed at promoting social diversity and equity in the UAE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:00 IST
UAE Reinforces Commitment to Eliminating Racial Discrimination with New Reports
UAE submits periodic report to UN Committee on Elimination of Racial Discrimination (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a move that underscores its dedication to human rights, the United Arab Emirates has presented its combined 22nd and 23rd reports to the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. The UAE's submission aligns with the objectives of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, a treaty it joined in 1974.

The comprehensive report elaborates on the nation's ongoing efforts to eradicate racial discrimination, focusing on the implementation of the convention at the national level. It emphasizes the legal and institutional frameworks developed to support these efforts, alongside national policies promoting human rights and cultural diversity.

Affirming its dedication to inclusivity, the UAE highlights advancements in fostering an equitable society. The nation's commitment reflects substantial progress in human rights, aiming to secure a diverse yet united social environment for all its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025