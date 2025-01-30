UAE Reinforces Commitment to Eliminating Racial Discrimination with New Reports

In a move that underscores its dedication to human rights, the United Arab Emirates has presented its combined 22nd and 23rd reports to the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. The UAE's submission aligns with the objectives of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, a treaty it joined in 1974.

The comprehensive report elaborates on the nation's ongoing efforts to eradicate racial discrimination, focusing on the implementation of the convention at the national level. It emphasizes the legal and institutional frameworks developed to support these efforts, alongside national policies promoting human rights and cultural diversity.

Affirming its dedication to inclusivity, the UAE highlights advancements in fostering an equitable society. The nation's commitment reflects substantial progress in human rights, aiming to secure a diverse yet united social environment for all its citizens.

