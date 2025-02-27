Left Menu

Paving the Path to Gender Equality: India-EU Join Forces

Indian Union Minister Annpurna Devi and European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib discuss advancing gender equality, emphasizing women empowerment and partnerships for a better future. Their meeting underscored commitments to inclusive policies and reinforced India-EU ties in promoting wellbeing for women and children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, met with European Commissioner for Equality, Hadja Lahbib, to discuss strategies for advancing gender equality and women's empowerment. The discussions emphasized the enhancement of collaborative efforts aimed at securing a better future for women and children.

The meeting showcased India's continued dedication to inclusive policies through initiatives like Mission Shakti and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, among others, which focus on financial and digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, and increasing women's decision-making roles. Devi expressed eagerness for ongoing cooperation with Lahbib to sustain efforts in these critical areas.

Hadja Lahbib praised India's achievements in women empowerment and reiterated the European Union's dedication to collaborating internationally on women's issues and crisis management. The ministry highlighted this meeting as a significant step in reinforcing India-EU cooperation for the welfare of women and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

