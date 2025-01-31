UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Visits Representative Al Suwaidi to Foster Social Values

Left Menu

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to check on his well-being, engaging in discussions about social values. Accompanied by key figures, the visit highlighted the President's commitment to maintaining strong connections with the people and reinforcing the nation's values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 10:00 IST
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan made a personal visit to Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, the President's Representative, at his Abu Dhabi residence on January 31 to inquire about his well-being. This visit further emphasizes the leader's dedication to the welfare of his representatives and community members.

The President's warm engagement with Al Suwaidi, his family, and other attendees at the residence underscores the strong social bonds and values cherished by the UAE leadership. Those present expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the President's continuous efforts to maintain close ties with people across the nation.

Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed were key figures including H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, and Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, highlighting the collaborative spirit of the leadership in addressing strategic national affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

