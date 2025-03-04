Rishikesh Yoga Festival: A Global Confluence for Peace and Well-being

In a serene setting along the banks of the Ganges, the Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh is gearing up for the International Yoga Festival, scheduled from March 9 to 15. The festival is expected to draw Yogacharyas and yoga enthusiasts from all over the globe. Chidananda Saraswati Maharaj emphasized yoga's crucial role in fostering global peace and well-being.

According to Chidananda Saraswati Maharaj, "Yogis from nearly 75 countries converge at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, attracted by the peace and serenity of this sacred land." Drawing a comparison to the Mahakumbh, he explained, "Much like the massive participation in the Mahakumbh, the world will unite here through yoga."

Expressing admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharaj lauded his recognition of yoga as a global necessity for peace. "PM Modi realized the world's quest for peace and, as soon as he took office, made yoga a focal point during his first address to the UN," he remarked. The Maharaj further highlighted yoga's role in stress management and the integration of body and mind.

He elaborated on yoga's transformative power, describing its ability to make individuals 'udyogi, upyogi and sehyogi.' He conveyed the timeless teachings of sages that yoga conveys peace and embodies both soft and smart power, uniting heart and head power.

The Yoga Mahotsav promises a lineup of revered figures such as Kailash Kher and Shri Shrimani Ji, alongside other eminent yogis and spiritual leaders. The event aims to emphasize yoga not just as a practice but as a holistic way of life, fostering internal and external harmony.

The International Yoga Festival 2025 will again highlight Rishikesh's rich spiritual heritage, transforming lives through yoga and facilitating connections with evolved spiritual leaders, master teachers, and wellness experts from across the world.

Parmarth Niketan, adorned with a 14-foot Shiva statue, remains the hub for this transformative journey. Since 2015, Prime Minister Modi has spearheaded International Day of Yoga celebrations at diverse venues, including Delhi's Kartavya Path and the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

(With inputs from agencies.)