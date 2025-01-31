Indian Armed Forces Showcase Joint Prowess in TROPEX 25 on INS Vikrant

Senior figures from the Indian Armed Forces, such as Lt Gen Johnson P Mathew, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, Vice Admiral K Swaminathan, Air Marshal SP Dharkar, and Lt Gen Ajay Kumar, embarked on the INS Vikrant on Thursday. This visit off the West Coast was a part of the Joint Phase of TROPEX 25, aiming to offer insights into the hierarchical structure and coordination of maritime operations. Through this exercise, Air Marshal Dharkar's participation in a MiG-29K trainer on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant highlighted the cooperative spirit of the Indian Navy, Army, and Air Force.

The overnight sea sortie formed a core component of the ongoing TROPEX and AMPHEX exercises, focusing on multi-service operational activities. Previously, TROPEX 23 stood as a broad operational exercise by the Indian Navy, covering the Indian Ocean Region. This initiative aimed to blend various Indian Armed Forces branches, enhancing operational readiness and synchronization.

The exercise saw over 70 Indian Navy ships, including six submarines, and over 75 aircraft navigating through diverse conditions across a wide operational expanse, stretching from the Persian Gulf to the north of Australia. The execution of TROPEX 2023 marked a pivotal moment, culminating in the Arabian Sea in March 2023, while featuring coastal defence operations (Sea Vigil) and amphibious maneuvers (AMPHEX). The Defence Minister, witnessing the culmination, commended the Indian Navy's combat readiness, underscoring the exercises' strategic relevance to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)