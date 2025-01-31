WHO Highlights Critical Health Needs in Gaza Amidst Rising Aid
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has highlighted the immense humanitarian needs in Gaza despite increased aid following a ceasefire. Health system devastation remains severe, with WHO working to improve hospital capacity and ensure fuel availability to meet urgent medical demands in the densely populated region.
In a dire warning from Geneva, the United Nations' World Health Organization (WHO) has underscored the severe humanitarian challenges persisting in Gaza, despite a recent surge in aid following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
The WHO's representative for the occupied Palestinian territories, Rik Peeperkorn, detailed the critical health needs that continue to afflict the densely populated area. The ongoing devastation of the health system has left medical services struggling to cope with demand.
Peeperkorn announced at a news conference that WHO has received a significant influx of aid, with 62 delivery trucks arriving, and another 22 scheduled to enhance the provision of medical supplies. Hospitals, previously operating with a capacity of 3,500-4,000 beds before the conflict, are currently operating with significantly less. The organization aims to restore and expand this capacity to 2,000-2,500 beds to better address the healthcare crisis.
