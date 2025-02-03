Left Menu

Hezbollah Sets Date for Nasrallah's Last Tribute Amid Ongoing Tensions

Hezbollah has scheduled a funeral for its late ex-chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, killed by an Israeli airstrike last September, on February 23. During ongoing regional tensions, Israel's military operations in the West Bank have resulted in multiple casualties. Over 100 alleged terrorists have been detained since January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 06:24 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 06:24 IST
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Hezbollah has confirmed that the funeral for its former chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who died in an Israeli airstrike last September, will take place on February 23. The announcement came via a televised address by the group's current leader, Naim Qassem, according to The Times of Israel.

Qassem stated that the delay in holding the funeral was due to security concerns amidst two months of all-out war, which concluded with a ceasefire agreement on November 27. He expressed anticipation for a significant public procession honoring Nasrallah's legacy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video statement last October, claimed responsibility for Nasrallah's death, highlighting the degradation of Hezbollah's capabilities. The conflict continues to escalate with the Israel Defense Forces' recent strikes in the northern West Bank, reportedly resulting in multiple casualties and substantial military detentions.

