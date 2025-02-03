Hezbollah Sets Date for Nasrallah's Last Tribute Amid Ongoing Tensions

Hezbollah has confirmed that the funeral for its former chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who died in an Israeli airstrike last September, will take place on February 23. The announcement came via a televised address by the group's current leader, Naim Qassem, according to The Times of Israel.

Qassem stated that the delay in holding the funeral was due to security concerns amidst two months of all-out war, which concluded with a ceasefire agreement on November 27. He expressed anticipation for a significant public procession honoring Nasrallah's legacy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a video statement last October, claimed responsibility for Nasrallah's death, highlighting the degradation of Hezbollah's capabilities. The conflict continues to escalate with the Israel Defense Forces' recent strikes in the northern West Bank, reportedly resulting in multiple casualties and substantial military detentions.

