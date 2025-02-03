UAE-EU Parliamentary Group Discusses Strengthening Ties

The UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group convened at the Federal National Council in Abu Dhabi to discuss strengthening relations between the United Arab Emirates and Lithuania. The meeting, chaired by Sarah Mohammed Falkinaz, highlighted ongoing bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

Falkinaz emphasized the critical need to enhance parliamentary ties, aligning them with the evolving dynamics between the two nations. This involves maintaining robust communication channels between parliamentary committees, sharing legislative knowledge, and coordinating on international platforms through diplomatic means.

Modesta Petrauskaite, representing Lithuania, reiterated the importance of fostering deeper collaboration through mutual visits and exchanging expertise. This move aligns with the strategic goals of both countries, aiming to fortify governmental cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)