UAE-EU Parliamentary Group Discusses Strengthening Ties
The UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group, led by Sarah Mohammed Falkinaz, held a meeting at the Federal National Council with Lithuania's Modesta Petrauskaite. They discussed bolstering UAE-Lithuania parliamentary ties through communication, expertise exchange, and diplomatic coordination in international forums.
The UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group convened at the Federal National Council in Abu Dhabi to discuss strengthening relations between the United Arab Emirates and Lithuania. The meeting, chaired by Sarah Mohammed Falkinaz, highlighted ongoing bilateral cooperation in various sectors.
Falkinaz emphasized the critical need to enhance parliamentary ties, aligning them with the evolving dynamics between the two nations. This involves maintaining robust communication channels between parliamentary committees, sharing legislative knowledge, and coordinating on international platforms through diplomatic means.
Modesta Petrauskaite, representing Lithuania, reiterated the importance of fostering deeper collaboration through mutual visits and exchanging expertise. This move aligns with the strategic goals of both countries, aiming to fortify governmental cooperation.
