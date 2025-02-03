Left Menu

Global Rallying Cry: Remembering the Ghulja Massacre

The World Uyghur Congress and its allies are set to commemorate the Ghulja Massacre's anniversary on February 5 with worldwide protests and memorial events. These efforts aim to honor the victims, raise awareness of the ongoing Uyghur genocide, and advocate for justice and protection of cultural heritage.

On February 5, the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) and its allies will observe the anniversary of the Ghulja Massacre with global protests and memorial ceremonies. These events are designed to honor the victims and bring attention to the ongoing genocide in East Turkistan, emphasizing the protection of democratic values and cultural heritage.

The WUC reiterated its demand for justice on the 28th anniversary of the massacre, which saw thousands of Uyghurs peacefully protesting against prejudice and the banning of Meshrep, a significant cultural practice, met with violent suppression by Chinese security forces. The aftermath resulted in over 100 deaths, numerous injuries, 4,000 arrests, and more than 200 death sentences.

WUC President Turgunjan Alawdun called for international action, highlighting the global community's need to learn from Ghulja to safeguard fundamental freedoms. Despite recognition by UNESCO, the traditional Uyghur practice of Meshrep remains criminalized in China, its cultural significance distorted for propaganda purposes.

The Ghulja Massacre signifies a broader historical context of repression by the Chinese government leading up to the mass detention of over a million Uyghurs in 2017. Uyghurs face forced labor, cultural erasure, and ongoing threats, even when exiled. The WUC urges a collective international response to halt Uyghur oppression and ensure the Ghulja Massacre's lessons are remembered.

