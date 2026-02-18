Protests Erupt Over National Law University Location in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly adjourned amid chaos on Wednesday, as BJP MLAs protested against the alleged use of police force on students. These students were demanding the establishment of a National Law University (NLU) in Jammu.

The uproar began during discussions of grants related to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, with BJP members voicing their opposition to the police's actions and advocating for the law university to be set up in the Jammu region. The conflict between opposition and treasury benches intensified when Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary suggested the BJP address the issue with the Lieutenant Governor, rather than just protesting publicly.

The controversy erupted after Chief Minister Abdullah's announcement of the NLU's proposed location in Budgam, prompting concerns of regional imbalance. Protests have continued, with students and political leaders in Jammu demanding the university be established in their area for equitable access to education.

(With inputs from agencies.)