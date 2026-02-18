Kerala Faces Turmoil After Newborn's C-Section Death Sparks Protests

On Wednesday, the Kerala government took action against a consultant doctor at a state-run hospital after a newborn died following a C-section delivery. State Health Minister Veena George ordered the transfer of Dr. Bindhu Sundar from Nedumangad District Hospital, pending an inquiry into the incident.

Allegations of negligence and bribery have fueled protests from political parties and locals at the hospital. In response, an expert panel comprising specialists from SAT Hospital is set to investigate the case. The family of the deceased alleged that the delay and negligence led to the tragic outcome.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association condemned the violence against hospital staff and demanded legal action under the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Institutions Act. The association called for a transparent inquiry and warned of protests if undue pressure influenced decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)