India and Russia Boost Bilateral Ties with High-Level Visits

A significant high-level meeting took place as a Russian parliamentary delegation, headed by Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma, met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This event underscored the commitment to bolstering the bilateral relations between Russia and India.

President Murmu welcomed the delegation and underscored the necessity of these parliamentary exchanges. She pointed out that such interactions are vital for strengthening cooperation and keeping the partnership current with global shifts. The consistent dialogue between the countries contributes to the robust 'India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.'

Highlighting regular engagements between leaders, Murmu noted ongoing dialogues between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin and praised the strong cooperation between both parliaments. She advocated for increased interaction among women and youth parliamentarians to further enrich bilateral ties. Additionally, the President inaugurated the New Delhi World Book Fair, where Russia is the focus, urging deeper cultural exchanges to enhance understanding between the nations.

