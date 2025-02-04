US Military Deportation Flights: Reaching New Destinations

The US military has embarked on a new and far-reaching deportation initiative, flying migrants to India, the most distant destination attempted under the Trump administration's purview, as reported by Reuters. A C-17 aircraft has departed, carrying migrants, although it is expected to reach the subcontinent only after a 24-hour journey.

The Pentagon has expanded its role, providing flights to expel over 5,000 immigrants detained in US facilities located in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California. Previously, military aircraft have been utilized to deport individuals to other countries such as Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras.

These military deportation flights come with significant expenses. Last week's flight to Guatemala is estimated to have cost at least USD 4,675 per migrant. Although costly, these flights signify the aggressive stance of the Trump administration towards illegal immigration, and further highlight upcoming cooperation with the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

In a press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal expressed India's commitment to addressing illegal immigration tied to organized crime. India is prepared to facilitate the return of nationals overstaying or lacking proper documentation in the US or elsewhere, contingent upon verification of identity and nationality.

The White House Press Secretary noted the ongoing scale of deportations in a statement on January 24, announcing a historic deportation effort. The Trump administration has deported hundreds of criminals via military aircraft, fulfilling its promises of stringent immigration control and highlighting vows made during Trump's presidential campaign.

The administration's recent actions include arrests of 538 illegal immigrant criminals, capturing individuals linked to networks such as the Tren de Aragua gang and others convicted of sex crimes. These actions underscore a firm message: entering the US illegally will result in stern repercussions, a key tenet of President Trump's immigration policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)