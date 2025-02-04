Left Menu

Royal Tour: Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh Visit Nepal and India

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh embark on a historic six-day royal tour of Nepal, following Prince Edward's engagement in India to promote education and strengthen bilateral relations. The visit focuses on cultural ties, trade, and deepening connections between the UK and the host countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:54 IST
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, made her arrival in Kathmandu on Tuesday with the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, set to join her later in the day as they begin a significant six-day royal tour in Nepal. This marks their first visit to the country, continuing Prince Edward's cultural outreach mission in Asia.

Earlier, Prince Edward had been in India since Sunday, focusing on promoting youth empowerment and advocating for the advantages of non-formal education on a global scale. During his visit, he met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Vice-President's Enclave, emphasizing the enduring ties and shared values between India and the UK.

Conversations with Indian leaders highlighted the importance of trade, education, and people-to-people connections in reinforcing bilateral relations. While in India, Prince Edward also engaged with students at the British School in Delhi and met Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan in Mumbai, further cementing educational collaborations as a shared focus between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

