Intense Gunfight Erupts Near Jordan Valley Military Checkpoint

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 4 (ANI/TPS): A tense scene unfolded on Tuesday morning near the Jordan Valley village of Tayasir as a Palestinian terrorist opened fire on Israeli forces. The attacker managed to infiltrate a military compound next to a checkpoint before succumbing in a subsequent exchange of gunfire.

The surprise assault led to a fierce battle, leaving at least eight people injured, with two suffering critical injuries. Soldiers quickly responded, tracking the assailant with a military drone before neutralizing him via ground forces. Emergency responders moved fast, transporting the injured to Beilinson Hospital, while two with serious injuries were airlifted to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

"We arrived with ambulances and mobile intensive care units. Together with IDF medical personnel, we treated six wounded on-site before transferring them to medical facilities," reported Magen David Adom paramedic Dennis Pulkov. An official inquiry by the Israel Defense Forces is underway to determine how the terrorist breached the secure compound.

The attack is the latest amid a series of counterterrorism operations across northern Samaria, including Jenin, Tulkarem, and Tubas. Dubbed "Operation Iron Wall," the ongoing efforts, initiated on January 21, follow the Palestinian Authority's unsuccessful crackdown in Jenin's refugee camp. Security forces have made significant gains, arresting numerous wanted terrorists, confiscating weaponry, and discovering a bomb-making facility in the process.

