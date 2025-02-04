Karachi Bar Association Strikes Against Judges' Transfer to IHC
The Karachi Bar Association staged a strike and halted legal proceedings to protest the transfer of judges to the Islamabad High Court. They labeled the transfer unconstitutional, demanding judicial independence. KBA urged legal protests and requested a Supreme Court intervention against this decision.
The Karachi Bar Association (KBA) protested the transfer of three high court judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by staging a strike, reported Dawn. This move resulted in the suspension of all legal activities at city courts and subordinate judiciary on Monday.
In solidarity with various Islamabad bar associations, KBA lawyers refrained from court proceedings, leading to deserted courthouses and trial delays for many inmates awaiting hearing. The KBA called for a protest at the Supreme Court and demanded the postponement of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan's meeting, set to discuss Supreme Court appointments.
During a meeting, KBA leaders condemned the transfers, deeming them a threat to judicial independence and unconstitutional. They urged the Supreme Court to address the infringement promptly and warned of national protest actions if their demands remained unmet.
