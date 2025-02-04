Karachi Bar Association Strikes Against Judges' Transfer to IHC

The Karachi Bar Association (KBA) protested the transfer of three high court judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by staging a strike, reported Dawn. This move resulted in the suspension of all legal activities at city courts and subordinate judiciary on Monday.

In solidarity with various Islamabad bar associations, KBA lawyers refrained from court proceedings, leading to deserted courthouses and trial delays for many inmates awaiting hearing. The KBA called for a protest at the Supreme Court and demanded the postponement of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan's meeting, set to discuss Supreme Court appointments.

During a meeting, KBA leaders condemned the transfers, deeming them a threat to judicial independence and unconstitutional. They urged the Supreme Court to address the infringement promptly and warned of national protest actions if their demands remained unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)