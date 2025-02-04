Left Menu

Karachi Bar Association Strikes Against Judges' Transfer to IHC

The Karachi Bar Association staged a strike and halted legal proceedings to protest the transfer of judges to the Islamabad High Court. They labeled the transfer unconstitutional, demanding judicial independence. KBA urged legal protests and requested a Supreme Court intervention against this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:02 IST
Karachi Bar Association Strikes Against Judges' Transfer to IHC
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Karachi Bar Association (KBA) protested the transfer of three high court judges to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by staging a strike, reported Dawn. This move resulted in the suspension of all legal activities at city courts and subordinate judiciary on Monday.

In solidarity with various Islamabad bar associations, KBA lawyers refrained from court proceedings, leading to deserted courthouses and trial delays for many inmates awaiting hearing. The KBA called for a protest at the Supreme Court and demanded the postponement of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan's meeting, set to discuss Supreme Court appointments.

During a meeting, KBA leaders condemned the transfers, deeming them a threat to judicial independence and unconstitutional. They urged the Supreme Court to address the infringement promptly and warned of national protest actions if their demands remained unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025