Nepal Launches Ambitious HPV Vaccination Campaign on World Cancer Day

Nepal has embarked on a significant public health initiative by launching a Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign on World Cancer Day. The campaign aims to immunize more than 1.6 million girls aged 10 to 15, targeting school-going as well as out-of-school girls in this age bracket.

Leading the fight against cervical cancer, this viral infection commonly spreads through skin contact and significantly contributes to mortality rates among Nepali women. HPV is a prime cause of cervical cancer, which is notably the second-most prevalent cancer in developing nations.

Supported by the Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunisation (GAVI), the campaign is armed with over 1.7 million vaccine doses, poised to cover operational expenses as well. Conducted nationwide, the two-week campaign utilizes thousands of health workers to ensure comprehensive coverage.

