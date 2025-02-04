Leaders Unite for Middle East Stability: Ceasefire and Reconstruction Take Center Stage

In a significant diplomatic conversation, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa emphasized the critical need to fully implement the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip. They highlighted the urgency of reconstruction efforts and the initiation of a peace process ensuring long-term regional stability.

The leaders conducted this discussion during a phone call, where they examined not only the situation in the Gaza Strip but also the complex circumstances in Syria, Lebanon, Libya, and Sudan. Both expressed a strong commitment to working towards stability in these countries, stressing the importance of preventing further conflicts.

This dialogue comes at a pivotal moment as regional tensions persist, underscoring the leaders' dedication to fostering peace and cooperation in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)