Netanyahu Hails Trump as 'Greatest Friend' in Historic Visit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised President Donald Trump, calling him Israel's 'greatest friend' at a joint press conference. Netanyahu emphasized Israel's security threats and outlined goals for Gaza. The visit includes discussions on the Middle East, with meetings scheduled with US military and Congressional leaders.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo/WhiteHouse). Image Credit: ANI
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed profound gratitude toward President Donald Trump, crediting him with being Israel's 'greatest friend' to ever occupy the White House. This remark came during a joint press conference held on Tuesday, following his participation in Trump's oath-taking ceremony marking a second term in office.

Netanyahu highlighted the robust friendship and unwavering support from the United States under Trump's leadership, which he said is a testament to their shared commitments to the Jewish state and people. Speaking on Israel's security landscape, he stated, 'Israel has never been stronger, and Iran's terror axis has never been weaker,' but stressed the importance of resolving the security challenges to secure future peace.

The Israeli leader outlined three vital objectives concerning Gaza: dismantling Hamas's military capabilities, securing the release of Israeli hostages, and preventing future threats from the region. Netanyahu arrived in the U.S. on Sunday to engage in high-level talks about the Gaza ceasefire and broader Middle East strategy, with scheduled meetings with U.S. military officials and Congressional representatives.

