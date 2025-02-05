Left Menu

Taiwan Libraries Preserve Banned Hong Kong Books Amid Crackdown

Taiwanese libraries are safeguarding tens of thousands of books banned in Hong Kong due to the National Security Law. Amidst the crackdown, these institutions have become cultural sanctuaries for politically sensitive content, attracting exiled Hong Kong residents seeking to preserve their heritage and freedom of expression.

Updated: 05-02-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Taiwan

Libraries across Taiwan are emerging as cultural sanctuaries, offering tens of thousands of books banned in Hong Kong due to the Chinese government's tightening control on politically sensitive material, reports Radio Free Asia (RFA). Once known for their wide array of controversial works, Hong Kong bookstores have dwindled under the pressure of the National Security Law enforced in 2020.

In the wake of these developments, Taiwan's libraries, including prominent institutions like the National Taiwan Library and Taipei City Library, have stepped up to preserve the intellectual heritage of Hong Kong. As reported by RFA, this initiative resonates particularly with Hong Kong residents who have recently relocated to Taiwan, seeking refuge from the intensified crackdown.

The collection includes vital historical records such as the 2014 Umbrella Movement and the 2019 Hong Kong protests. Esteemed titles like 'We Were Chosen by the Times' and 'Farewell to Cynicism' now find home in Taiwan, serving as vital resources for exiled Hong Kongers striving to sustain their cultural identity and freedom of expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

