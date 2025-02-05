Left Menu

US Deportation Flight Sparks Controversy and Diplomatic Debate

A US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens deported for illegal immigration lands in Punjab. The US emphasizes strict immigration enforcement while India pledges to repatriate citizens overstaying abroad. The incident spurs political criticism in India, amid reports of US detention facilities exceeding capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:44 IST
Plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to US arrives in Amritsar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A US Air Force plane transporting Indian nationals, reportedly deported for illegal migration, arrived in Amritsar, Punjab on Wednesday. On Tuesday, a US Embassy spokesperson stated that although specific details can't be revealed, the US remains firm on enforcing border and immigration laws. They underscored the conveyed message discouraging illegal migration.

The spokesperson highlighted relentless enforcement, removal of illegal migrants, and the reinforced message that illegal migration is a risk not worth taking. Earlier this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) declared support for returning Indian nationals overstaying without proper documentation in the US or worldwide.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's stance against illegal immigration due to its ties to organized crime. He affirmed India's commitment to verifying and facilitating the return of such nationals, contingent on verification of their identity as Indians. Meanwhile, political fallout ensued with Congress criticizing the deportations as humiliating, urging Indian officials to respond.

Amidst this, CBS News reported a release of some migrants by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement owing to facility overcapacity under the Trump administration. They noted detention centers operating at 109% capacity with nearly 42,000 detainees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

