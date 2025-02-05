UAE and Jordan Leaders Emphasize Regional Unity Amid Rising Challenges
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Jordan's King Abdullah II discussed strengthening bilateral ties and addressing regional issues. They highlighted the importance of regional security and a two-state resolution for peace. Both leaders committed to ongoing dialogue amid current Middle East challenges.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:09 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a telephonic conversation with King Abdullah II of Jordan, focusing on the strong fraternal ties and cooperation between their nations.
The leaders deliberated on regional and international matters, emphasizing the need for enhanced security and stability across the Middle East.
They advocated for a two-state solution to achieve comprehensive peace and pledged ongoing close communication to tackle the current regional challenges effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
