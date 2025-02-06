Returnees from the US: A Wake-Up Call for India?

A US military C-17 Globemaster aircraft carrying 104 Indian nationals deported from the United States touched down at Ahmedabad airport in Gujarat. The deportees arrived amid calls for diplomatic intervention from Punjab's NRI Affairs Minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the matter with US President Donald Trump.

Dhaliwal highlighted his plea during a media interaction, pressing for a friendly negotiation between Modi and Trump, whom he referenced as "friends," to find a resolution. He noted that 104 Indians, including 30 from Punjab, returned in good health. This development has drawn attention to an ongoing issue of illegal migration from India to the US.

A US Embassy spokesperson reiterated the country's firm stance on illegal migration, asserting that enforcement of immigration and border laws remains stringent. While specific flight details were not disclosed, the spokesperson emphasized that these actions serve as a deterrent, warning that illegal migration is not worth the risk. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs previously expressed readiness to assist nationals returning from unauthorized stays in foreign countries.

