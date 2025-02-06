Government Ensures Safety Measures for Indian Students Amid Global Tensions

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, reaffirmed on Thursday the government's commitment to the safety of Indian students in foreign countries, particularly those in conflict-affected regions. Jaishankar emphasized this during a session in the Rajya Sabha, declaring the welfare of students a top government priority.

Addressing concerns about students in volatile areas, Jaishankar assured that the government diligently monitors their welfare, alerting them when violence seems imminent. He stated the readiness to deploy rescue flights when necessary, illustrating the government's proactive strategy, as previously exhibited in Ukraine.

As tensions surge in regions like West Asia due to the Israel-Palestine conflict and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Jaishankar noted that ambassadors and embassies are directed to prioritize student safety. By reinforcing embassy responsiveness, he stressed the importance of student security to the government and reaffirmed its commitment to act swiftly in crises.

