New Leadership at Israel's Defense Ministry: Graf Appointed Acting Director-General

Itamar Graf has been appointed as the acting Director-General of Israel's Defense Ministry, succeeding Eyal Zamir, who is set to become the Chief of Staff on March 6. Graf currently holds the position of deputy director and head of the planning division.

Updated: 06-02-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

In a significant reshuffle at the helm of Israel's Defense Ministry, Itamar Graf has been appointed as the acting Director-General. This announcement was made by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, following the nomination of Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir as the Israeli military's next Chief of Staff.

Zamir's shift to the new role as Chief of Staff is scheduled for March 6, paving the way for Graf to step into his new position. Graf is not new to leadership within the ministry; he currently serves as the deputy director and leads the planning division.

Minister Katz also disclosed plans to appoint a permanent director-general soon, indicating a strategic focus on strengthening the Defense Ministry's leadership amid upcoming transitions.

