New Leadership at Israel's Defense Ministry: Graf Appointed Acting Director-General
In a significant reshuffle at the helm of Israel's Defense Ministry, Itamar Graf has been appointed as the acting Director-General. This announcement was made by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, following the nomination of Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir as the Israeli military's next Chief of Staff.
Zamir's shift to the new role as Chief of Staff is scheduled for March 6, paving the way for Graf to step into his new position. Graf is not new to leadership within the ministry; he currently serves as the deputy director and leads the planning division.
Minister Katz also disclosed plans to appoint a permanent director-general soon, indicating a strategic focus on strengthening the Defense Ministry's leadership amid upcoming transitions.
