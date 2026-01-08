Left Menu

Israeli military says it hit Gaza launch site following failed rocket fire

The ‌Israeli military said ⁠that it identified a failed rocket ​launch from ‍near Gaza City on Thursday ⁠and ‌subsequently ⁠struck the ‍launch site.

A Hamas ​source said ⁠the group was ⁠checking the Israeli allegation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

