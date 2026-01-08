Israeli military says it hit Gaza launch site following failed rocket fire
Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 15:04 IST
The Israeli military said that it identified a failed rocket launch from near Gaza City on Thursday and subsequently struck the launch site.
A Hamas source said the group was checking the Israeli allegation.
