Israeli military says it hit Gaza launch site following failed rocket fire

The ‌Israeli military said ⁠that it identified a failed rocket ​launch from ‍near Gaza City on Thursday ⁠and ‌subsequently ⁠struck the ‍launch site.

A Hamas ​source said ⁠the group was ⁠checking the Israeli allegation.

