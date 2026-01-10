Left Menu

Netanyahu Aims for Israeli Military Self-Reliance Within a Decade

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed the ambition to decrease Israel's reliance on American military aid over the next decade. While he has not specified a concrete timeline for full independence, he emphasized Israel's developed capacities and plans significant investment in its arms industry.

In a recent interview, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu articulated aspirations to reduce Israel's dependence on American military aid within the next decade. Despite not committing to a precise timeline, Netanyahu underscored the importance of self-reliance.

During discussions with former President Donald Trump, Netanyahu expressed gratitude for past U.S. support while highlighting Israel's developed capabilities. Netanyahu conveyed intentions to significantly scale back military aid reliance and make strides toward independence.

In December, Netanyahu announced plans for Israel to invest 350 billion shekels in an independent arms industry. The U.S.-Israel military aid agreement running through 2028 signifies current dependency, yet Israel's defense exports rose significantly, reflecting advanced defense technology exports.

