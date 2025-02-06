Fujairah's Crown Prince Leads Cultural Revolution in UAE

Fujairah, UAE – Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, held a pivotal meeting with Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation. The encounter, which took place at the Crown Prince's Office at the Emiri Diwan, aimed at reviewing advancements within the UAE's cultural framework and initiatives intended to fortify this essential societal sector.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince underscored the significance of cultural institutions in promoting knowledge, creativity, and awareness within the community, especially among children and the youth. He stressed these institutions' role in crafting enlightened generations that are well-equipped to contribute to the nation's development. Additionally, Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Fujairah's commitment, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, to propel cultural sectors, spread knowledge, and bolster cultural endeavors that enhance the UAE's global standing.

Mohammed Al Murr conveyed his gratitude to the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his pivotal role in nurturing the cultural fabric of the emirate and his dedication to trailblazing projects that uplift cultural initiatives throughout the UAE. The meeting was attended by Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince's Office, and Jamal Al Shehhi, a Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)