DigiMAP Condemns Threats Against Journalist Munizae Jahangir

The Digital Media Alliance of Pakistan (DigiMAP) has issued a strong condemnation against threats and intimidation targeting senior journalist and anchor Munizae Jahangir, a founding member of DigiMAP, as highlighted in reports by the Pamir Times. The organization perceives these actions as direct affronts to press freedom and the constitutionally protected right to freedom of expression.

DigiMAP has underscored that these aggressive acts are deliberate attempts to suppress independent voices and hinder accountability for those in positions of power. Jahangir is lauded for her commitment to truth and equity, inspiring many up-and-coming female journalists. According to Pamir Times, DigiMAP has reiterated its unwavering backing for Jahangir, acknowledging her crucial role in journalism.

In a statement from DigiMAP President Sabookh Syed, the threats are identified as part of a disconcerting pattern of hostility towards journalists, particularly those who report on sensitive matters such as religion and blasphemy. Syed stresses that suppressing free speech demands unyielding condemnation.

Further, Syed articulates that journalist safety transcends individual concern, directly linking to the preservation of democratic values, human rights, and the public's right to information. Pamir Times also reports that Shazia Mehboob, Communication Secretary of DigiMAP, expresses grave concerns over the harassment Jahangir faces, suggesting it aims to erode her professional credibility and personal security.

DigiMAP urges relevant authorities to promptly investigate these threats and ensure accountability for perpetrators. It also reaffirms its commitment, in unison with civil society, to fostering an environment where journalists, particularly those in digital media, can execute their right to free speech and press freedom without fear of retribution. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)